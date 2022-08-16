WATCH: Don Jr. UNLOADS ‘The Sick Truth About The Raid on Mar-A-Lago (VIDEO) and Explains FBI Sent HRT Elite Tactical Team to His Fathers Home

The son of the 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump, Don Jr. unloaded on the FBI and the raid at Mar-a-Lago on Monday.

Don Jr. starts off by hammering Christopher Wray and the FBI saying they are really upset about all of the equal justice under the law.

“Apparently Chris Wray and the FBI, they’re really upset, they’re screaming about all the equal justice under the law that we’re supposed to be seeing. Yet strangely there doesn’t see a single example to back up their claims of equal justice under the law. Give me a break, Chris Wray has had Hunter Biden’s laptop for 30 years. James Comes didn’t do anything with Hillary Clinton and 30,000 emails. Literally taking hammers to their phones, under subpoena no big deal, but I don’t know we wouldn’t want to politicize it..”

This video is explosive and everyone should watch it!

WATCH:

Trump Jr. goes on to say the FBI need their Hostage Rescue Team, the HRT, their Elite tactical unit and thirty something agents to show up to his father’s home. Where they then wouldn’t allow any lawyers to be present. Which is also illegal. It’s unbelievable America.

You can support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App: https://cash.app/$TheDCPatriot

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...