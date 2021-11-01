WATCH: Disgusting Liberals Protest, Scream, and Interrupt Wedding Senator Krysten Sinema Was Guest of as Crying Mother Pleads With Them to Leave

Liberals have no souls, and they have no respect for anyone. This is one of the most disgusting videos we’ve posted in quite some time here at The DC Patriot.

In the following video, liberal hecklers and protesters found out about a wedding that Arizona Senator Krysten Sinema was a guest at, and decided to protest with vulgarities and signs out side of it.

In the video, you can see a crying and pleading mother “this is my daughters wedding.” Just as they protesters have somewhat agreed to calm down and just protest with their signs until the wedding is over, a very angry female “alleged” veteran walks up and screams “I fought for your F***ing rights to protest” followed by “Go back in their with your millionaire buddies.”

These people are disgusting and vile.

Watch the insanity below.

WATCH:

The utter state of the Libs.



Sinema was a guest at this woman’s daughter’s wedding and protestors crashed it. She pleads with them almost in tears to please leave the wedding alone.



They refuse to back down. pic.twitter.com/2DUNZNsMFF — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) October 29, 2021

These people are bullies who need put in check America, enough is enough of the woke lefts disrespect and blatant terrorism. Yes, I called it terrorism. Because all they do is terrorize those they don’t agree with.

