WATCH: Dinesh D’Souza Says Youngkin Victory “Was A Pushback To The Insanity” of Democrats

On Tuesday night our good friend Dinesh D’Souza said that the Youngkin victory in Virginia was a massive pushback on the establishment in America.

Dinesh said it was a “Pushback against the insanity” of what the radical left is doing to America.

“While the education issue was front and center, the critical issue in Virginia, this was a kind of stop the insanity message to the Democratic Party across the board. I mean, the Democratic Party has a razor thin margin in the house and the Senate, but they’re governing like this is FDR, like they own the country,” he said on Fox News.

“And so I think this is a push back against the insanity going on at so many different levels. Now, politically, this is, I think, such a devastating loss. I’m trying to sort of put it in perspective. It reminds me a little bit of the loss of the two Georgia Senate seats of the Republicans right after 2020,” he continued.

