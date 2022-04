Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed another bill into law that will ban the majority of abortions after 15 weeks, adding Florida to the list of states hammering liberal abortion policies.

“We are here today to defend those who can’t defend themselves,” DeSantis said Thursday. “This will represent the most significant protections for life that we have seen in a generation.”

WATCH:

Our bill protects unborn babies from abortion after 15 weeks – these are babies with beating hearts, who can move, taste, see and feel pain.



Proud to defend life! pic.twitter.com/Xz6v4K4KGC — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) April 14, 2022

