WATCH: Democrat Senator Cory Booker Says ‘Radical Love of Children’ Must ‘Become More Powerful Than Our Radical Love of Guns’ Urges Gun Control

Radical leftist Democrat Senator Cory Booker is now urging more gun control in the wake of the Texas school shooting this past Tuesday.

Keep in mind this is the same government that unconstitutionally and illegally ordered mandates and lockdowns against its people for the last two years, but you should totally trust them and give up your rights to bear arms.

“I believe in the redemptive power of radical love. I do not think we can end this nightmare of gun violence unless our radical love of children becomes more powerful than our radical love of guns.”

I believe in the redemptive power of radical love. I do not think we can end this nightmare of gun violence unless our radical love of children becomes more powerful than our radical love of guns. pic.twitter.com/AQIC6V5c44 — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) May 28, 2022

No thanks Cory, I think we’ll keep our guns to protect ourselves, since you and the government can’t even keep food on the shelves.

