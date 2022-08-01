WATCH: Democrat Councilwoman in New Jersey Commits Hit and Run on Bicyclist and Leaves the Scene in Gruesome Video (GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING)

What you’re about to see is absolutely disgusting, as a Democrat elected Councilwoman in New Jersey committed a hit and run on camera and plowed through a cyclist and didn’t even stop to see if he was okay.

Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise is facing calls to resign after a video appears to show her hitting a bicyclist with her SUV and taking off.

That’s right, she literally didn’t stop or go back to even check to see if this man was okay, she just plowed through him and kept going, unbelievable.

The media is talking about her being asked to resign, she shouldn’t resign she should be in jail for this is a crime. Not only that, the Mayor and City Council in Jersey City should vote immediately to remove her from her position. It’s not the fact that mistakes happen, it’s the fact that she didn’t even stop to check to see if the pedestrian was okay, absolutely inexcusable on ANY level America.

Cyclist Andrew Black, 29, of Jersey City, told NBC News on Friday he is experiencing pain in his shoulders, back, hips and left ankle.

“This hurts a lot physically and mentally,” he said. “It gave me some anxiety.”

A public official should “adhere to the laws” and DeGise has not reached out to him to apologize, Black said.

“If she won’t step down, just advocate for public safety,” he said. “Do something. Don’t just sit around and try to sweep it under the rug.”

You can watch the video below. (Graphic Content Warning)

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...