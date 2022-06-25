WATCH: Danielle D’Souza Gill and Parler CPO Amy Peikoff on Hottest Show in Nation ‘America’s Lunchroom’

Two firehouse conservative ladies joined “America’s Lunchroom” this week to discuss many things, including the latest about 2,000 Mules and Big Tech censorship.

Danielle D’Souza Gill joined Matt Couch (JV Johnson was out in Holland for the day) and discussed the latest with her Father’s new hit documentary 2,000 Mules which proves election fraud in the 2020 elections.

Gill brought up that they’ve seen arrests, as well as several state legislative bodies starting to take action and file motions and even look towards criminal charges for the 2020 elections, an exciting moment in the saga of the great steal.

Parler Chief Policy Officer Amy Peikoff also joined the show to discuss big tech censorship, what Parler is doing to combat it, and how Parler has recovered after literally being deplatformed with alleged lies about them after the January 6th unarmed insurrection at the Capitol in Washington, D.C.

It’s a must watch show of the fastest growing conservative show in America, “America’s Lunchroom”

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...