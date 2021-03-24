News

WATCH! Dana Carvey’s Joe Biden Impersonation is Better than Jim Carrey’s on SNL

Matt Couch March 24, 2021 No Comments

If you’re looking for a daily dose of humor in this depressing country since Joe Biden was sworn into office, we may have found it.

Dana Carvey, longtime comedian, actor, and Saturday Night Legend may have found yet another calling as he impersonates now President Joe Biden in this hilarious segment on Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

From his amazing characters like The Church Lady, to his spot on impersonations of former President the late George H H Bush, Carvey is a legend at impersonating folks.

Check out his latest on Joe Biden, it’s spot on, and will have you rolling!

WATCH:

Matt Couch

