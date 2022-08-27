WATCH: Dan Bongino Explains Why Getting the Covid-19 Vaccine Was ‘The Biggest Mistake of My Life’

By now you know who Dan Bongino is, host of The Dan Bongino Show, regular on Fox News, and outspoken against the radical leftists. But he’s got a stern message about getting the Covid-19 vaccine.

Bongino made the comment in what the Western Journal referred to a very “emotional” episode of The Dan Bongino Show.

Fox News Network required its staff to be vaccinated in 2021. Dan Bongino was a huge opponent of the policy, but as a cancer survivor, was concerned that he was particularly vulnerable to contracting the coronavirus and opted to receive the jab and subsequent boosters.

Being vaccinated however didn’t stop him from getting the virus. In fact he got it twice.

Bongino reflecting on the massive misinformation about the Covid Jabs, how you transfer it, efficacy of vaccines, masks, mortality rate of the disease, and all of the compounded lies said getting the jab was “the biggest mistake of my life.”

“I should have waited,” Bongino said. “Because the hard reality is, when the vaccine first came out, we didn’t have chronological data because it just came out. There was no time that had passed.”

In an emotional statement, Bongino repeatedly noted that he “should have waited until more scientific research had been done on the potential dangers of the vaccine before getting jabbed twice.”

“I should have waited. It’s one of the greatest regrets of my life,” he said. “I freaked out. I had cancer, I thought I was dying. I just wanted to see my youngest daughter’s wedding.”

“I thought to myself at the time … there’s no doubt, I feel like this was created, this virus, in a lab in Wuhan, China — I have little doubt about that,” Bongino said.

“And I figured, you know, I’d rather take my chances with something we created than something they created … because I was scared. You know, my doctor told me with lymphoma and being under chemo that if I got this thing I — it could be ugly,” he added.

The Western Journal reports that “numerous drugs approved by the Food and Drug Administration later turned out to be unhealthy or deadly.”

