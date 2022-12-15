WATCH: Customer Attacks Popeyes Employee and Catches Heavy Hands Instead of Mashed Potatoes

How many times have you heard the phrase “play stupid games, win stupid prizes?” Quite often in this society the articles just write themselves, and this is another one of those cases.

You don’t see scraps like this at God’s chosen chicken sandwich place Chick-fil-a, however at Popeyes they will flat out beat the breaks off of you if you try this.

Chick-fil-a will pray for you, Popeyes will let you feel these hands.

We’ve said this before, and we’ll say it again. DO NOT ATTACK RETAIL OR RESTAURANT WORKERS WHO HAVE NOTHING TO LOSE… They will kick your asses, and laugh about it afterwords. Stop doing this!

It’s apparent the woman behind the counter has had to wipe something off a seat in a bathroom more than once during her shift that was unimaginable, and you just drew the red line and dared her to bring it. Well she brought it, and you got served.

This just in, you ain’t getting no extra biscuits with that ass beating either. You just looked like a fool. Oh, and she brought friends. Because when you go after one Popeyes employee, you challenged them all, and its’ game on, population yousville.

Here’s the moment you realized you messed up, this is called a Popeyes Party, and you’re the guest of the party. Population Emergency Room coming soon to you!

If you’re going to wear these shorts in public, you shouldn’t be challenging anyone to a fight, good lord folks.

WATCH:

