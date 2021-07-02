WATCH: Crowd EXPLODES With Applause When Trump Drops Major Hint About 2024

On Wednesday night, Sean Hannity asked President Trump about his plans for the 2024 election, and the live audience roared with applause when he responded.

“We don’t have a lot of time, but let’s talk about your future plans,” Hannity began.

“Now…Let me ask the crowd of everybody here, would you like to see the president run again in 2024?” Hannity asked the crowd.

He was met with immediate cheers.

Then he turned to Trump and said the following.

“Let me ask you this without giving the answers, have you made up your mind?” Hannity asked directly.

“Yes,” Trump said with a smile.

Watch below:

