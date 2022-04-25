WATCH! Criminal Gets Way More Than He Bargained For When Louisiana Man Rigs His Truck With Defensive Trap for Repetitive Thief

A criminal got way more than he bargained for when one Louisiana man rigged his truck with a defense mechanism because he was tired of the thug constantly breaking into his vehicle.

A flashbang is a type of grenade that, rather than sending out shrapnel or a concussive wave when it explodes, makes a bright flash and loud noise. It’s meant to, with the flash and boom, disorient targets.

Well, one Louisiana man decided to use one to defend his truck; worried about thieves in New Orleans trying to steal his vehicle, he rigged a flashbang to explode if anyone tried stealing it. The grenades are meant to just stun and disorient, not kill, so the result was rather more funny than gruesome. Watch what happened here:

WATCH: A fed-up resident placed a non-lethal "flash-bang" in their truck recently and when someone broke in the detonation went off. The NOPD warns that this action is illegal and can legally be considered a bomb:https://t.co/bO9O3zTF5S pic.twitter.com/JuYdIeZl6f — FOX 8 New Orleans (@FOX8NOLA) April 5, 2022

The man who did the flashbang trap rigging was less than contrite, however. He’s seen the thief smash his window multiple times recently and finally got so fed up by it and the impotence of the incompetent police that booby-trapping his car was the only recourse he had. In his words:

“To see him like gleefully walk up and just smash my eighth window in the past couple months and jump in and then you know to see the detonation go off and his reaction.

I don’t want this guy to die for what he did, but I don’t want him to just be able to smash and grab and run away.

“He probably didn’t get hurt that bad, but it wasn’t pleasant and it might deter him and his friends and tell other people not to do this too because, without something like this, there is no consequence because they’re not going to get arrested.”

The man, who said his truck is often targeted because it sometimes has guns and other valuables in it, added that:

“Leadership has failed and more ways than one when it comes to this situation, just crime in the area, like, I reported to the police almost every time and I don’t blame the police for this, they’re understaffed and like there’s too much crime. I really blame the fact that like these, these people get caught, and then they basically get bailed out. Whoever did this, definitely, had a bad night. He might never do it again because every time he goes in there, this could happen to him.”

The fact the police actually put out a statement chastising the person who set up a trap to protect his truck shows how pathetic law enforcement is becoming in this woke rejected society.

This is what we call Justice in a good way!

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...