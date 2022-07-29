WATCH: Creepy Kamala Harris in ‘Wakanda Forever’ Parody Video That Never Surfaced During 2020 Elections Until Now: How is it We’re Just Seeing This?

First off, we’re just going to get straight into this America. This video recently started circulating from The Late Show with Stephen Colbert from April 23, 2018, and it’s creepy as hell.

It’s a video of Vice President Kamala Harris pretending that she was excited about the movie ‘Black Panther’ if you believe that, it’s still quite odd. She was a sitting United States Senator running for election in 2018 as well.

California Senator Kamala Harris was inspired by the movie ‘Black Panther’ and is now ready to make a difference in the country of Wakanda the Late Show claims, but the real question is a simple one. How in the hell did this stay hidden and no one found it in all of 2019 and 2020 during an election cycle? How is it just now “findable.”

Check out the creepy video below, and then ask yourself how things like this for Democrats always stay hidden, but when its’ a Republican, they’re quickly in and on every mainstream media show in America.

WATCH:

