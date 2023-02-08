News

WATCH: Crazy President Joe Biden Argues with Republicans During His State of the Union Address [VIDEO INSIDE]

- by Matt Couch - 1 Comment

This is one of the craziest things that we’ve ever seen at a State of the Union address, the sitting President of the United States arguing with the opposing party.

It really happened, and you can watch it unfold in the video below.

Don’t beat us up here, both sides were technically in the wrong, there needs to be some respect when it comes to the office, even if you disagree with each other on such hallowed ground as our nations Capitol.

Biden set off Republicans saying that they wanted to get rid of Medicare and Social Security, an absolute lie and ridiculous talking point.

Nothing like this has been discussed, what has been discussed is that the GOP isn’t going to just pass another blanket spending bill in order to fund the government and liberal ideologies and policies.

The real issue is Biden’s inability to lead and control a room or situation. Trump could do that, Bush could do that, Obama could do that, and Bill Clinton could do that.

The Gipper himself Ronald Reagan could damn sure do that. What you saw tonight was a lack of a leader in the Commander in Chief position.

Check out the insane video below:

WATCH:

