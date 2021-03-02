WATCH! CPAC Crowd ERUPTS With Applause When Trump Asks “DO YOU MISS ME YET?”

It doesn’t take President Trump much to get folks riled up, but the applause he received at CPAC on Sunday afternoon was something else.

As most people know the first six weeks of the Biden presidency have been exactly what we all said it would be, disastrous. Gas prices are nearly up $1 per gallon in most states, 10 million unemployed, immigration being allowed at record levels while millions of Americans are out of work.

So when President Trump asked this one question, it was one that everyone was feeling.

“Do ya miss me yet?”, the President said.

"Do you miss me yet?" President Trump says as he takes the stage at #CPAC pic.twitter.com/QrruARn2Da — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 28, 2021

Yes Mr. President, we most assuredly miss you, more than you know!

0 0 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...