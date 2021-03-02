Chemical Free Body

News

WATCH! CPAC Crowd ERUPTS With Applause When Trump Asks “DO YOU MISS ME YET?”

Matt Couch March 2, 2021 No Comments

It doesn’t take President Trump much to get folks riled up, but the applause he received at CPAC on Sunday afternoon was something else.

As most people know the first six weeks of the Biden presidency have been exactly what we all said it would be, disastrous. Gas prices are nearly up $1 per gallon in most states, 10 million unemployed, immigration being allowed at record levels while millions of Americans are out of work.

So when President Trump asked this one question, it was one that everyone was feeling.

“Do ya miss me yet?”, the President said.

Yes Mr. President, we most assuredly miss you, more than you know!

0 0 vote
Article Rating

Matt Couch

See author's posts

You Might Like

Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
×
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
%d bloggers like this: