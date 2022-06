A video that brings a tear to your eye and a smile to your face at the same time surfaced after a father was seen on a courtroom video beating the hell out of the man that allegedly murdered his 3-year-old son.

On Thursday, Desean Brown, accused of murdering 29-year-old Nyteisha Lattimore and putting her son, Nylo, into the Ohio River still alive, was punched by the boy’s father during a procedural hearing.

You can watch the full video below:

