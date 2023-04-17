WATCH: Country Star Riley Green Alters Song at Concert, Removes Bud Light from Lyrics of Hit Song

The fallout from Anheuser-Busch continues as Bud Light’s celebration of Dylan Mulvaney who’s a biological male, celebrated ‘365 days of girlhood’ in a failed marketing campaign that’s now cost the company $7 billion and counting.
The company has faced a massive onslaught and backlash from consumers around America and the globe.
Country music legend John Rich pulled selling all products from his Nashville bars, the Redneck Riviera.
Legendary Country, Rock, and Rap, Singer and MAGA conservative Kid Rock even put out a video using cases of Bud Light for target practice.
Rock unloaded several round of gunfire from machine guns into it which you can see below.
Now country music star Riley Green has removed Bud Light from the lyrics of one of his hit songs.
“I Wish Grandpas Didn’t Die” features an homage to Bud light with the line, “And coolers never run out of cold Bud Light.”
Performing in Nashville Friday night, Green substituted Coors Light in the lyrics.
Check this out America!
WATCH:
The crowd responded very positively to Green’s adaption.
