WATCH! Congressman Troy Nehls DESTROYS Transportation Secretary Mayor Pete Buttigieg Over Biden’s Incompetency

On Tuesday, Republican Representative Troy Nehls of Texas confronted and questioned Secretary of Transportation, Pete Buttigieg (D-IN), about the incompetency and unfitness of President Joe Biden.

You can watch the video here:

“Please describe America to me in one single word. What would that be? If you could describe America in one single word?” Nehls asked Buttigieg.

“Well, for me, I guess — ​’home,'” Buttigieg responded.

“Home,” Nehls replied. “Fair enough. Fair enough. Well, just a few weeks ago, this is how president Biden described America. In one word, could you please tell me what that word means? It’s this one right here.”

“Mm-hmm… could you even say the word?” Nehls questioned.

Buttigieg responded claiming, “I’m not in the habit of trying to read transcriptions.”

Nehls continued,” I bring this up to you, sir. I bring this up, because, you yourself questioned Donald Trump’s mental state of mind in September of 2019. When you stated to CNN, I quote, ‘If our presidency is not in good shape, then our country is not in good shape.’ And Mr. Secretary, I could not agree with you more.”

“I’m going to repeat what your quote was. ‘If our presidency is not in good shape, then our country is not in good shape.’ Inflation is at 9.1%, gas prices are through the roof. Our adversaries are exploited in our weaknesses across the globe. And our Southern border is nonexistent,” Nehls exclaimed.

He then went on saying, “This administration puts the American people last. The left and the dishonest media, which inmy humble opinion is the greatest threat to this country, the dishonest media began questioning President Trump’s mental state back in February of 2017, a month into his presidency.”

“We now have President Biden in office for 18 months,” he added. “And just recently, we now see the mainstream media questioning President Biden’s mental state, and for good reason. Sadly, he shakes hands with ghosts and imaginary people. He falls off his bicycle. Even at the White House, Easter celebration, the Easter bunny had to guide him back into his safe place.”

“Cue cards that say ‘sit here’ or ‘end of speech,’ which he actually states… sir, have you spoken with any other cabinet members about implementing the 25th Amendment on President?” Nehls asked.

“First of all, I’m glad to have a president who can ride a bicycle,” Buttigieg replies.

“That’s you question?’ Nehls pressed.

“I will look beyond the, the insulting nature of that question and make clear to you that the president…”Buttigieg began.

Nehls interrupted saying, “Spoken to any other cabinet members about implementing the 25th Amendment on President Biden?”

“Of course not,’ Buttigieg objected. Then ‘Mayor Pete’ claimed that Biden was one of the most ‘vigorous’ people he has ever worked with, which say a lot about life as a public bureaucrat.

Buttigieg would later in testimony prove just how out-of-touch he is as the Secretary of Transportation, claiming that the sky-high gas prices are actually a good thing because it will pressure more people to buy electric cars (as if they don’t run on an electric grid powered in part by so-called ‘fossil fuels’):

Pete Buttigieg:



“The more pain we are all experiencing from the high price of gas, the more benefit there is for those who can access electric vehicles” pic.twitter.com/xs20mlSIIv — TheBlaze (@theblaze) July 19, 2022

Buttigieg would later double down on the point on CNBC to make it clear the ‘pain’ is intentional:

Pete Buttigieg says he's "astonished" that "some folks seem to really struggle to let go" of their gas-powered vehicles in favor of electric vehicles pic.twitter.com/BPKzV9v3eP — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 20, 2022

After seeing this brief encounter with Representative Nehls, perhaps Pete Buttigieg is not a good judge of whether or not President Biden is fit for office, given that he is clearly incompetent himself.

We appreciate our friends at Patriot Alerts for content in this article.

5 2 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...