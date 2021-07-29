WATCH: Congress Members Gohmert, Gaetz, Greene, Gosar LOCKED out of Federal Prison Trying to View Conditions of Jan 6 Political Prisoners

A disgusting sight as Congressmen Matt Gaetz, Louie Gohmert, Paul Gosar, and Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene were locked out of a federal prison where the January 6 political prisoners of truck drivers and grandmas who took selfies inside the Capitol are being detained.

That’s right, this is Joe Biden’s and the Democrats America where you are a political prisoner, and you’ll do what they tell you to do.

This is unheard of, and our elected officials have every right to view these conditions and report back to the American people.

You can see the video below as they aren’t allowed to view the prisoners condition or visit with them, this my friends is what tyranny looks like and it’s criminal.

Gaetz: This was typical bait and switch, the Supervisor literally ran behind us and locked the doors. SO that we would not have the opportunity to present our identification and seek a review”

Gohmert: “This is a rare time where a prison is used to lock people out.”

WATCH:

Wow… @MattGaetz, @mtgreenee, @replouiegohmert, and @RepGosar have been locked out of the federal prison while trying to ask questions and evaluate the conditions! pic.twitter.com/sci9YtDWRb — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) July 29, 2021

