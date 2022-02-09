WATCH! Comedian Heather McDonald Passes Out on Stage and Fractures Skull After Mocking Jesus and Bragging About Getting 3 Jabs and Boosted

Actress Heather McDonald won’t be making fun of Jesus anytime soon, and the Bible is very clear about this.

McDonald on stage doing stand up comedy bragged about getting fully vaccinated and boosted for COVID-19, and even mocked Jesus saying “Clearly Jesus loves me most, Seriously.”

Right after saying this McDonald would faint and pass our fracturing her skull. If you’re a non believer this should scare the hell out of you to get right and to stop mocking God.

Watch the insane video below.

WATCH:

Comedian Heather McDonald mocks about having the 3 experimental jabs plus a shingles AND flu one then instantly collapses on stage fracturing her skull as she hits the floor. 😱



pic.twitter.com/Xxahya3akt — Charlotte, The Baroness of Burnley 👠 (@CharlotteEmmaUK) February 9, 2022

