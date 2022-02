One of the most revered Air Force Colonels in American history 32+ year retired Colonel Rob Maness joined The Matt Couch Show last week for an amazing discussion on Russia, Ukraine, the US’s role and so much more.

It’s a great edition as these two friends discuss the latest in American politics and the insanity of the Biden Regime.

Watch Below.

WATCH:

