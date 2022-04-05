News

WATCH: Colonel Rob Maness Discusses the Crisis in Ukraine on The Matt Couch Show

April 4, 2022

Matt Couch discusses the crisis in the Ukraine with 32+ Year retired Air Force Colonel Rob Maness.

Maness is a plethora of knowledge and has flown combat missions, and some of Americas most advanced weaponry, as well as he sits on the famed Atlantic Council.

WATCH:

