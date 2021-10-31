WATCH: Colin Kaepernick Compares Being an NFL Player to Slavery in Netflix Special, Gets DESTROYED Online as ‘Shameless Con Artist’

Guess which clown is back in the news America? That’s right, it’s your favorite perpetual raised by White parents, former NFL Quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

The perennial complainer and whiner is back with a new Netflix special where he compares being an NFL Player making millions to being a slave. You can’t make up the level of stupidity in our society folks, and this guy is one of their leaders.

“Colin in Black and White” is a six-part docudrama series on Netflix “recounting his formative years navigating race, class, and culture while aspiring for greatness.”

The series will detail “Kaepernick’s life growing up as the Black adopted son in a white family living in Turlock, California, as well as social commentary discussing the history of racism within professional sports,” according to IndieWire.

Kaeperick’s special debuted on the streaming giant on Friday, and one particular scene was panned brutally on social media a day later.

The clip that you can’t make up, it has to be seen shows Kaepernick at an NFL Combine or training camp.

As usual, the overly dramatic drama queen points to NFL Coaches, then looks at the camera and says, “What they don’t want you to understand is what’s being established is a power dynamic.”

“Before they put you on the field, teams poke, prod, and examine you,” the melodramatic Kaepernick states. “Searching for any defect that might affect your performance. No boundary respected, no dignity left intact.”

In his Netflix special, Colin Kaepernick suggests the NFL training camp is synonymous with literally buying slaves.



Unreal. pic.twitter.com/slLnks7RPq — Mythinformed MKE (@MythinformedMKE) October 30, 2021

Kaepernick who was raised by white parents, made $43 million during his six year career in the NFL before he put himself in a position that no one wanted to have his toxicity in their lorckerrooms. Amazing how he had no problem with the money the NFL paid him though, right?

Kaepernick was obliterated online by former players and conservatives.

Super Bowl-winning NFL player turned Congressman Burgess Owens: “How dare @Kaepernick7 compare the evil endured by so many of our ancestors to a bunch of millionaires who CHOSE to play game.”

Fox Sports radio host Doug Gottlieb: “But he wants to play? I’m so confused by this… so #NFL teams are supposed to draft players w/o evals? By not signing him did the league ‘free’ Kap? Slavery was forced labor, the #NFL compensates you well. Someone make sense of this plz.”

Former NFL player Jake Bequette: “This clip is pathetic. We chose to play the game that we loved and we were paid well to do it. Shame on @netflix, @Nike, and the @NFL for embracing @Kaepernick7’s antics and his disgraceful message.”

Outkick founder Clay Travis: “Colin Kaepernick compares the NFL combine, which allows all players of all races a voluntary chance to become multi-millionaires, to slavery. Anyone still defending this imbecile lacks a functional brain.”

Conservative commentator Matt Walsh: “Kaepernick spent half a decade crying that NFL teams wouldn’t give him a shot and now he’s decided that actually being an NFL player is like being a slave. This dude is the most obvious and shameless con artist in modern American history.”

Thanks to our friends at The Blaze for contributing to this article.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...