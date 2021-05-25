WATCH! Coke, Nike, American Airlines Hit with Ad Campaign BLASTING “Woke Politics”

A consumer political group launched a massive seven figure ad campaign last week chastising three major U.S. companies for their “woke politics.”

The companies were Nike, Coca Cola, and American Airlines. The Consumers First Initiative, launched by Consumers’ Research, released three 30-second ads to air nationally on cable and local markets in Texas, Georgia, and Oregon, the states where the companies are headquartered.

Consumers’ Research described the effort as “a major ‘name and shame’ campaign against corporations that try to distract attention from their corporate failures by playing woke politics.”

Will Hild, Consumers’ Research executive director, said the ad blitz is “giving consumers a voice.”

“American Airlines shrunk legroom for passengers and laid off thousands of employees during the COVID pandemic while receiving billions in taxpayer bailouts. Coca-Cola and Nike have both been exploiting foreign, potentially forced, labor in China while American workers suffer,” Mr. Hild said. “It is time these corporate giants were called to task.”

The ads tick off problems facing the companies and criticize their recent political activity, citing the corporate opposition to election-integrity bills in Georgia and Texas.

“American requires passengers to show ID to fly, but attacks Texas’ popular voter-ID law,” says the ad slated to air in Texas. “Why is CEO Doug Parker trying to appease the radical left?”

