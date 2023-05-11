WATCH: CNN’s Kaitlan Collins is So Uneducated on the Ukraine War, She Doesn’t Even Realize the U.S. is Funding 90% of the War as Trump Explains [VIDEO INSIDE]

CNN’s Townhall host Kaitlan Collins is so uninformed and uneducated that she doesn’t even realize that the United States is paying for 90% of the war in the Ukraine, as Europe is again not pulling their weight.

Trump: “I want everybody to stop dying. They’re dying. Russiand and Ukrainians, I want them to stop dying. And I’ll have that done in 24 hours. You need the power of the presidency to do it.”

Collins: But you won’t say that you want Ukraine to win?”

Trump: “You know what I will say, I’ll say this, I want Europe to put up more money. Because they’re in for $20 billion and we’re in for $170 Billion. And they should equalize. They have plenty of money.”

Collins: “But I’m asking you about Ukraine Mr. President.”

This woman is truly a dolt.

Watch the exchange below.

WATCH:

Kaitlan Collins is so uneducated on the Ukraine war she doesn’t even understand that the US is funding 90% to Europes 10%… Trump tries to explain it to her but she’s sadly clueless…



pic.twitter.com/vFQKBGfxaj — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) May 11, 2023

