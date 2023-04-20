News

WATCH: CNN’s Don Lemon Tells Vivek Ramaswamy He Can’t Disagree with Him Because He Doesn’t Have ‘Black Skin’

- by Matt Couch - 1 Comment

In one of the most racist segments you’ll see in CNN history, anchor Don Lemon tells presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy that he can’t disagree with Lemon because he doesn’t have “Black Skin.”

You can’t make up this level of idiocy on the left.

“When you have black skin and you live in this country, then you can disagree with me.”

@DonLemon, we should be able to have open debate no matter our skin color. It’s time to start talking openly again. All of us.

Check out the insanity below.

WATCH:

