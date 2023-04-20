WATCH: CNN’s Don Lemon Tells Vivek Ramaswamy He Can’t Disagree with Him Because He Doesn’t Have ‘Black Skin’

In one of the most racist segments you’ll see in CNN history, anchor Don Lemon tells presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy that he can’t disagree with Lemon because he doesn’t have “Black Skin.”
You can’t make up this level of idiocy on the left.
“When you have black skin and you live in this country, then you can disagree with me.”
@DonLemon, we should be able to have open debate no matter our skin color. It’s time to start talking openly again. All of us.
Check out the insanity below.
WATCH:
Support The DC Patriot at the links below
FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand
PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply
Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon
Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App
Earning extra $15,000 or more online while working part-time is a quick, simple way to make money. I made $17,000 last month from working in my spare time, and I’m now really content as a result of this job.
.
.
.
For Details—————————>> https://hardincomejob90.blogspot.com