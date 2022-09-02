WATCH! CNN Host and Well Known Democrat THRASH Jo Biden’s Speech in Philadelphia

CNN Co-Anchor Brianna Keilar hammered President Joe Biden for using the Marines as props in a weird, divisive, demonic, and hate-filled speech last night in Philadelphia.

“Whatever you think of this speech, the military is supposed to be apolitical. Positioning Marines in uniform behind President Biden for a political speech flies in the face of that. It’s wrong when Democrats do it. It’s wrong when Republicans do it.”

During CNN’s New Day this morning, Keilar brought on Allison Jaslow, a former Executive Director of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee who stated:

“I mean, the substance of the speech is — I mean, I couldn’t agree more with the president in the sense that. You know, we are at an inflection point in this country and it’s something that I care deeply about.

“You know, as somebody who has served this country not only in uniform but tried to do good ever since, you know, being out in the social sector ever since taking the uniform off.

Whatever you think of this speech the military is supposed to be apolitical. Positioning Marines in uniform behind President Biden for a political speech flies in the face of that. It’s wrong when Democrats do it. It’s wrong when Republicans do it. — Brianna Keilar (@brikeilarcnn) September 2, 2022

“So I couldn’t agree more with sort of his sentiment and where he felt the country is and also the message he was trying to drive home to the American people.

“There are a lot of people who are taking issue with us just raising this point.

“Listen, you know, there are Marines that could have organically showed up in some frame, sure, those were obviously men that were put there and they’re different than volunteers that would fill up a stage at a campaign event or even an official event that is put together.

“And I think — you know, I wasn’t looking for attention when I commented on your point that the military was being unnecessarily politicized in this instance, but it’s true.

“Somebody made a decision to put those Marines in the shot and the reality is those Marines didn’t have a choice whether to be there or not.

“So they could be like myself who if I was in the military still would have agreed with the president and would have welcomed being at the event yesterday, but we don’t know that that’s true.

“And the reality is that like we need to make sure that our military is as removed from politics as possible and it’s not right if a Democrat uses the military as a political pawn and it’s not right if the Republican Party does it as well.

“None of our politicians or elected leaders should do that and I think it’s important to speak up and say so when it’s done,” she said.

Iraq War Vet and ex-DCCC Director @jaslow criticizes Biden's using Marines in backdrop of speech: the military isn’t “window dressing” for “political” speeches. @brikeilarcnn pic.twitter.com/lhunpbU1I2 — New Day (@NewDay) September 2, 2022

