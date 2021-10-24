WATCH: CNN Guest Says Trump WILL Get Re-Elected; “Sorry To Ruin People’s Coffee, But We Need To Recognize Reality”

President Trump’s popularity is soaring, and most polling shows he would be Joe Biden by double digits if the election were held today.

A recent guest on CNN said something that was unthinkable for the network a year ago, now it’s full blown panic mode for the leaders in Fake News.

On Wednesday, the propaganda network brought on columnist Michael Gerson to explain why he believes President Trump is “likely” to

“A dire warning from a top aide to George W. Bush,” began the CNN anchor. “In a new op-ed, Michael Gerson writes, it is increasingly effort that the nightmare prospect of American politics unified Republican controlled federal government in the hands of a re-elected empowered Donald Trump in 2025 is also the likely outcome. Michael Gerson joins me now. Number one, you say it’s coming, like a a Donald Trump victory. I want to take the first part first quickly. Why do you think it is coming and maybe even likely that Donald Trump gets elected?”

“Sorry to ruin people’s coffee, but we need to recognize the reality here,” Gerson began before spewing lies about Trump acting “lawlessly” to overturn the 2020 election.

“All of this information is coming out that Donald Trump made a serious concerted attempt to overturn the 2020 election. So we are gaining information on his lawlessness. Second, we are seeing the party, the Republican Party, rather than revolting against this, is embracing it. He’s becoming more popular. This is creating a feedback loop of radicalization with the president and his strongest supporters. And we also have to recognize that the political trend, the normal political trends are going in the short and medium term. In the Republican direction,” Gerson added.

“This is not just because of bad democratic messaging. It’s because of the coalitions that they have in a presidential election. We’re polarized by education and it gives Republicans significant advantages on our map the way it’s done. So I don’t consider this alarmism. I consider this just description of where we are right now,” he continued.

Watch below:

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...