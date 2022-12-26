WATCH: Christian Singer Matthew West Shares Incredible Video of 4,500 Fans Singing ‘Silent Night’ in Unison #MerryChristmas

An amazing seen as Christian singer Matthew West shows a video of 4,500 fans singing “Silent Night” in unison at his sold out event, what a sight to see for America and Christians.

It’s one of those moments that as a Christian and someone who loves Christmas it just absolutely gives you chills.

“Wanna hear what a sold-out crowd of 4,500 people singing Silent Night together sounds like?” West wrote in the caption for the clip.

Watch the inspiring Christmas video below:

WATCH:

We truly love Christmas, such an amazing celebration the birth of Christ, people coming together, family, laughter, love. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from our family to yours America!

