WATCH: Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot shouts ‘F**k Clarence Thomas’ to audience as America’s Murder City Gets More Violent

Sometimes the hypocrisy of people knows no bounds. When it comes to Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, she’s just an ignorant Democrat in power who looks ridiculous.

As Democrats everywhere are outraged that they can’t murder babies anymore, the mayor of America’s Murder City known as Chicago is on stage shouting “F**k Clarence Thomas.”

Meanwhile the worst mayor in America has no solutions to stopping the insane murders, shootings, and violence in her out of control city known as the murder capital of the United States.

Watch the ridiculous video below;

WATCH:

Chicago Democrat Mayor uses profanity directed at Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. pic.twitter.com/IPfnZLwH92 — Frank Bojazi (@RawDogFrank) June 28, 2022

