WATCH: Chicago Business Owner Disarms Man with Gun in Attempted Armed Robbery of His Store [VIDEO INSIDE]

On October 12, 2022, James Suh was behind his store counter around 7:00 p.m., when the alleged robber entered the store, Portage Park’s Car Care Auto Spa, according to ABC 7. Video surveillance from his store’s camera’s shows store owner Suh chasing the man and disarming the suspect that was fleeing from the store.

NBC 5 noted that Suh was on a conference call when the suspect first entered the building, which is why he didn’t notice the suspect until the robbery demands commenced.

Suh told the media outlets he was looking down at the time, when he heard the suspect say, “Give me all your money.” Suh said he looked up and saw the alleged robber pointing a gun right at his face.

Suh tried to buy time via attempts to deescalate the tense moment when he noticed the suspect’s pistol was jammed open. The suspect also noticed.

Suh said, “He kinda like tries to rack his gun and it looked to me like it got jammed or the side was locked back.” That is when Suh said he made his move and reached and tried to grab the gun over the counter. Such dashed around the counter as the suspect began to flee to the business entrance with Suh in pursuit, when Suh caught him, reached out and grabbed the suspect’s wrist and wrenched the gun away from him.

Suh said, “Once I got it out of his hand, I just wanted to shove him back, and the he goes running out of here.”

Suh also told media, “This guy, he was clearly not a professional; he didn’t know what he was doing, I don’t know what his circumstances are. Maybe he felt like he was desperate and he had no choice but to go out and do this.”

According to police, no arrests have been made.

