Our good friend Chad Prather has done it again, this time hitting home with the majority of Americans who are sick and tired of woke America who are cheering on Men competing as Women in sports, and winning.

In this just released and hilarious new song, Prather knocks it out of the park with “I want to be a Woman and Compete.”

Check it out below, and share it far and wide Patriots!

WATCH:

5 4 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...