WATCH: Chad Prather Delivers Epic Message ‘Why I’m Running for the Governor of the Great State of Texas’

December 19, 2021

My name is Chad Prather and I am running for governor in Texas in 2022.

I want to tell you something you don’t want to hear. Texas is not the Texas that most Texans think it is anymore. Texas has long been thought of as a red conservative state that holds small government values. But unfortunately……

WATCH:

The DC Patriot is proudly endorsing Chad Prather for the next governor of the Great State of Texas. You can support his campaign at Prather2022.com

