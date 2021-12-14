WATCH: Brian Williams Leaves MSNBC with Eerie Signoff: ‘My Biggest Worry is for My Country’ and ‘They’ve Decided to Burn it All Down with us Inside’

MSNBC host Brian Williams delivered one of the strangest signoffs in recent memory as he left the air for possibly the last time doing his final show for the network.

“After 28 years of peacock logos on much of what I own, it is my choice now to jump without a net into the great unknown. As I do for the first time in my 62 years, my biggest worry is for my country,” Williams said during his 11 p.m. show, “The 11th Hour with Brian Williams.”

“The truth is I’m not a liberal or a conservative. I’m an institutionalist. I believe in this place and in my love of country, I yield to no one.”

Williams sounds like a red pilled Patriot with that sign off, and he truly echoed the sentiments of many in our nation with Joe Biden at the helm.

Williams said however that the “darkness on the edge of town” had spread across neighborhoods and communities, appearing now “at the local bar and bowling alley, at the school board and the grocery store, and it must be acknowledged and answered for.”

“Grown men and women who swore an oath to our Constitution, elected by their constituents, possessing the kinds of college degrees I could only dream of have decided to join the mob and become something they are not while hoping we somehow forget who they were,” Williams continued, without pointing to any leaders or lawmakers specifically.

“They’ve decided to burn it all down with us inside. That should scare you to no end as much as it scares an aging volunteer fireman,” he added.

Liberals will say that he’s referring to the fiasco on January 6, but I don’t believe that’s the case at all America. This is someone who’s had enough, seen enough, and just plain tired of the drama and nonsensical bullshit in America. We can relate, we agree with him, I agree with him.

Brian has taken hell for some very shoddy reporting, and been caught up in some whoppers over the years, but this sign off was sincere, and echoed by tens of millions of Americans. Until we meet again Brian Williams.

