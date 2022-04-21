WATCH: Brian Stelter Says ‘Libs of TikTok’ Account Even Helped Form ‘Don’t Say Gay Bill’ in Florida that Liberals Can’t Stop Talking About

CNN’s official doormat Brian Stelter is now claiming that the ‘Libs of Tik Tok’ social media account that shares the actual videos of insane liberals helped for the “Don’t Say Gay Bill” in Florida.

Here’s a newsflash for those that don’t know. The Bill doesn’t mention anything about “Don’t Say Gay” or anything to that matter. The bill stops liberal educators from teaching Kindergarteners to Third Graders about sex and transgenderism. A bill that should be in every school in America.

It’s disgusting how bad liberals want to tell your young children about being sex or being a tranny. It’s absolutely sickening to be honest, and they’re damn proud of their movement to groom your children.

You can watch Stelter below as shared by our friends at Libs of TikTok, yet again standing for the rights to teach 5 to 10 year olds about sex and transgenders. Unbelievable.

WATCH:

Brian Stelter: “It’s [Libs of TikTok] even helped inform Florida's recent parental rights law"



If true, this is one of the biggest accomplishments of my life and I will wear it with a badge of honor. We must protect innocent young kids. pic.twitter.com/ngPmsVNMjr — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 21, 2022

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...