This footage was recently obtained through a FOIA request to the Kenosha Police Department by the Kenosha County Eye proves that NBC Producer Irene Byon ordered producer James J Morrison to follow vehicles outside of the courthouse in an effort to “see where people involved in the trial were positioned.”

This is insane!

You can watch the full video below:

Why isn’t NBC being charged with harassment of the Jury?

