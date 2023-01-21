WATCH: Bizarre UFO-like Cloud Spotted Over Turkey [VIDEO INSIDE]

One of the most bizarre videos we’ve seen in quite sometime comes out of Turkey, as a large UFO-like cloud has been spotted over a city there.

A massive lenticular cloud resembling a UFO was spotted over the city of Bursa in Turkey on Thursday, surprising citizens who captured the rare phenomenon on their phones.

The circular cloud, which appeared at sunrise and featured a large hole in the middle, remained intact for about an hour.

Lenticular clouds are known for their curved, flying saucer-like appearance, and are usually found at heights of between 6,400ft and 16,500ft.

We’ve shared several videos of the cloud below you can take a look at for yourself!

WATCH:

WATCH: Bizarre UFO-like cloud spotted over Turkey pic.twitter.com/5UisPGGdvN — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) January 20, 2023

The Weather Channel gives a weather observation.

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Tumblr



Telegram

WhatsApp



