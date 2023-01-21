WATCH: Bizarre UFO-like Cloud Spotted Over Turkey [VIDEO INSIDE]

One of the most bizarre videos we’ve seen in quite sometime comes out of Turkey, as a large UFO-like cloud has been spotted over a city there.
A massive lenticular cloud resembling a UFO was spotted over the city of Bursa in Turkey on Thursday, surprising citizens who captured the rare phenomenon on their phones.
The circular cloud, which appeared at sunrise and featured a large hole in the middle, remained intact for about an hour.
Lenticular clouds are known for their curved, flying saucer-like appearance, and are usually found at heights of between 6,400ft and 16,500ft.
We’ve shared several videos of the cloud below you can take a look at for yourself!
WATCH:
The Weather Channel gives a weather observation.
