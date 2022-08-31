WATCH: Bill Maher Unloads on Liberals with Epic ‘Straw Man’ Debate Over Radical Muslims in the World

On the latest edition of Real Time with Bill Maher, Maher took the fight to liberals yet again, this time over their constant “Straw Man” argument that you can’t ever say that there are radical muslims in the world who want to kill you.

Maher’s New Rules editorial was a brilliant take on Straw Man arguments, complete with a real Straw Man that he brought out as a prop.

Maher furious over the stabbing of his good friend Salman Rushdie praised Silvana Faros, the mother of Salman Rusdie who condemned her son and said she was done with him. Saying she was the courage we should all strive to attain.

“Also I thought victim blaming was something liberals hated. Why do liberals values always get turned around when religion is involved, women’s rights, gay rights, protecting children, separation of Church and State, and free speech.”

Rushdie known for writing The Satanic Verses which is the life of Muhammad, is hated by muslims and the leader of Iran.

The Satanic Verses author has faced death threats for more than 30 years, ever since Iran’s Ayatollah Khomeini issued a fatwa – a formal proclamation by an Islamic legal scholar – calling for him to be killed.

Before the February 1989 decree, publicly at least, Iran had largely ignored the controversial book – but then, just hours before the fatwa was issued, a meeting took place at Tehran’s main airport between two British imams and an Iranian government minister.

Many Muslims argued Sir Salman’s novel referenced Islamic theology and was a grave insult to their faith. They also objected, among other things, to characters depicting prostitutes being given the same names as wives of the Prophet.

“What I am saying is liberals instead of screaming Islomophobia every time someone points out the unique right that Islam demands to kill you if you support their god, you should be supporting people like Silvana Faros and the vast majority of muslims who came to this country because they didn’t want to live under this kind of thuggery and theocracy.”

Watch Maher’s Epic Straw Man annihilation below, it’s worth the 7 minutes. The most amazing part of this is the silence of Meathead and Senator Amy Klobuchar.

