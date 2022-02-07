WATCH: Bill Maher Responds to Whoopi Goldberg’s Attacks on Him

Bill Maher took a few minutes on his show this week to address Whoopi Goldberg’s attacks on him, and as usual he nails it.

“Isn’t it interesting and I don’t think they meant this when Barbara Walters invented it along time ago, but it’s ‘The View” That’s the problem in America there is ONE VIEW, one true opinion and everybody else can go sit in the corner.”

Maher wasn’t done yet..

“Can we just understand that part of our sorry racial history in this country is that the point of view from a Black Person is going to be sometimes very different, and quite shocking to a White Person.”

“I pulled the quote from when Whoopi defended Michael Vick, remember Micheal Vick was the football player that was electrocuting dogs. I’m a lifelong Peta board member, also someone who believes the Nazi’s were very racist.”

The best part about what Maher says here is I completely agree with him. I’ve said this over and over again on my platforms. EVERYONE has a right to be heard. From Whoopi Goldberg to Alex Jones, EVERYONE gets to be heard in America, and that’s what makes America great.

WATCH:

I agree with Maher, I don’t agree with what Whoopi said, but censoring people for their opinions in America has to stop.

