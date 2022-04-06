WATCH: Bill Maher HAMMERS Will Smith in Latest Hilarious Opening Monologue: ‘They May Ban Will Smith from Never Coming Back to the Oscars, and My Question, What’s the Punishment?’

The host of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher hammered Will Smith on his latest opening monologue, and it was absolutely necessary and hilarious.

“Look I’m not here to humiliate Will Smith he gets enough of that at home.”

“Every single person in America this entire week was talking about nothing but the sucker punch heard round the world, so the whole keep my wife’s name out of your mouth thing didn’t really work out.”

But Maher was just getting warmed up. He even took shots at the Oscars.

“There was more action in that 10 seconds then the whole 3 hours of Power of the Dog.”

“Who would have guessed the movie with the most buzz coming out of the Oscar’s would have been G.I. Jame?”

WATCH:

