WATCH: Bill Maher DESTROYS The New York Times on Bias About Kavanaugh Assassination Attempt ‘They Wear Their Bias on Their Sleeve’

Bill Maher is at it again, triggering and pissing off liberals all across America by speaking the truth, this time about the liberal and insane bias of The New York Times.

Maher who never minces words, unloaded on the bias of the NYT, and he’s right as usual.

“The New York Times buried this, if this had been a liberal Supreme Court Justice that someone came to kill, it would have been on the front page. That’s what’s so disappointing about The New York Times, because they just wear their bias on their sleeves, because if it’s not something that feeds our narrative, then F*** it.”

Check out the video below!

Bill Maher (@billmaher) on the continued disappointment of the @nytimes: NYT wears their [liberal] bias on their sleeve and if it doesn’t fit their narrative they bury it. pic.twitter.com/uGT2KxcqbA — Lindsay (@TexasLindsay) June 13, 2022

