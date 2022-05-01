WATCH: Bill Maher Addresses Elon Musk’s Twitter Takeover

Bill Maher took to his opening monologue this week and it was absolutely hysterical. He praised Elon Musk for buying Twitter, and Musks’s commitment to get rid of bots, with a lot of humor as usual mixed in.

Maher even mentioned Musk’s hilarious tweet about buying Coca-Cola so he could put the cocaine back in, and said “It’s all fun and games until Hunter Biden gets his head stuck in a vending machine.”

Absolutely hilarious, we hope you enjoy this opening clip, it’s worth the watch.

WATCH:

You can watch the full show below.

“Has Twitter failed in setting itself up in the past as the judge of what can go out there? And I would say yes, you have/

“You failed when you threw the New York Post off of Twitter for talking about Hunter Biden’s emails. And it turned out that was a real story. You failed when you said we couldn’t read about whether COVID had come from a lab. You failed!”

He then moved on somewhat, turning to bashing Twitter for censoring the Babylon Bee for producing pretty basic satire and again said that the company failed in doing so, saying:

“‘Sensitive content,’ Twitter said. In the video, they were making fun of Twitter for being too sensitive. This is so ‘Through the Looking Glass’!

“This is well within what satire has always been. And the fact that they flagged this for being insensitive shows their complete lack of self-awareness about what their own problem is.

“If that’s where the line is, you have failed Twitter.”

“We live in a different age where Twitter is the public square now. If you deny someone’s right to speak on Twitter, you’re basically saying you don’t have free speech rights. We’re not living in 1980 anymore. This is a different world we live in where social media controls this. So social media is sort of a … it’s living in a space that’s not exactly a publication, but it’s not exactly a private company either … That’s why it’s so tricky.”

