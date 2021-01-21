WATCH: Biden’s Press Secretary IMMEDIATELY Takes Veiled Shot At Kayleigh McEnany

If you thought for one second that the Biden administration was going “unite” the country, you were gravely mistaken.

Within seconds of taking the podium, Biden’s Press Secretary Jen Psaki took a veiled shot at Keyligh McEnany like it was second nature. Although she didn’t mention McEnany by name, it was very clear what she meant to say.

“Thank you for joining us on this historic day. It’s an honor to be here with all of you,” she began.

Good start so far, right?

“When the president asked me to serve in this role, we talked about the importance of bringing truth and transparency back to the briefing room”

Now THAT sounds like a line right out of a CNN script! They make it seem as if Kayleigh McEnany was the one who was “lying” and “not transparent”.

Watch below:

PSAKI: "When the president asked me to serve in this role, we talked about the importance of bringing truth and transparency back to the briefing room." pic.twitter.com/t9Wu63DGFX — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 21, 2021

As you know, the liberal media constantly accused Kayleigh McEnany of “lying” to them, when it was actually the MEDIA who were the liars. Not a day went by when they didn’t take a Trump quote out of context or conjure some sort of blatant falsehood.

The ironic thing about her statement is that SHE openly lied during her first press briefing.

She called Trump’s travel ban a “muslim ban”…when it’s not.

Joel Pollack sums it up perfectly on Twitter:

So… @PressSec Jen Psaki lies right off the bat, claiming the “travel ban” was a “Muslim ban.” It was not. So much for @JoeBiden’s commitment to truth… just a few hours ago in his Inaugural. — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) January 21, 2021

The love affair between the Biden team and the liberal media has just begun. Buckle up, because it’s going to be absolutely insufferable.Popular in the Community.

You can read more from our friends at Trending Politics.

