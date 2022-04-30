WATCH: Biden’s New Head of ‘Disinformation Governance Border’ is Certifiable Liberal Loon in Mary Poppin’s Disinformation Jingle Straight Out of Orwell’s Ministry of Truth

The new head of the Disinformation Governance Board, or as George Orwell would tell you the Ministry of Truth is absolutely bat shit crazy. No, we’re not kidding.

This looney tune literally made up a jingle to the Mary Poppins “Super-Cali-Fragil-Istic-Expi-Ali-Docious” song. No, we’re not kidding. This woman is crazy.

“You can just call me the Mary Poppins of disinformation,” Nina Jankowicz tweeted in February 2021, attaching a link to her musical reprisal.

🤡🌎 Biden’s head of the new “Disinformation Governance Board” pic.twitter.com/RZqILqT18c — Clown World Today 🤡🌎 (@cwt_news) April 29, 2022

Jankowicz tweeted on Wednesday that she was “Honored to be serving in the Biden Administration @DHSgov and helping shape our counter-disinformation efforts,” after which interested users began digging into past tweets of the new board leader to discover more about the mysterious new segment of the Department of Homeland Security.

I mean, she wrote a whole book based on the premise that you can be a CIA agent and also ~marginalized~ at the same time so she’s the perfect censor kween for the Biden regime https://t.co/EBVyGFGVP8 — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) April 29, 2022

“This one absolutely has to go into the 2022 Time Capsule. #MinistryOfTruth,” tweeted veteran Hollywood actor James Woods.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ press secretary also weighed in on the video: “I mean, she wrote a whole book based on the premise that you can be a CIA agent and also ~marginalized~ at the same time so she’s the perfect censor kween for the Biden regime,” Christina Pushaw wrote.

The point isn’t to mock Nina Jankowicz & then move along. The point is to make her toxic so Biden is forced to fire her & disband his speech control police force. Anything less is a failure. — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) April 29, 2022

“This is the new Biden administration head of Ministry of Truth, Nina Jankowicz. She is in charge of what’s truth and fiction in America. Every time you think the Biden administration can’t get more ridiculous, they do” added OutKick founder Clay Travis.

This is the new Biden administration head of Ministry of Truth, Nina Jankowicz. She is in charge of what’s truth and fiction in America. Every time you think the Biden administration can’t get more ridiculous, they do: pic.twitter.com/SKCaLafDzv — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 29, 2022

On a scale of 1 to 10 America, how crazy is this woman?

