WATCH: Biden’s Bizarre Naturalization Speech: ‘I Defy You to Tell Me What Constitutes an American’

The weirdness that is the Biden Administration continues. This time in a form of what’s supposed to be a Naturalization Speech.

According to Joe Biden, you can’t tell him what it means to be an American. No, I’m serious he just said that in a speech.

“I Defy You to Tell Me What Constitutes an American”

Really Joe? So is this how you basically say we’re all created equal even of you hate America and hate those who founded America? It’s insane, and this administration is a train wreck of epic proportions.

I can tell you what defines a true American. We love God, We Love our country, we love our freedoms. America isn’t hard to define, if you truly understand our nations history.

Watch the full clip below.

