Watch: Biden Voter Gets Hilarious, Unwanted Gift at Gas Pump￼

We all know that gas prices are absolutely insane and out of control under Metamucil Joe’s administration and the elites in D.C. who continue to do nothing to help the average American.

Well, someone’s having a little fun with those Biden supporters and voters as well as the disaster filling up at the pump has become.

The hilarious sweatshirt says Joe Biden in big bold letters, and then in tiny little print says “touched me.”

This Biden voter didn’t find it as humorous as we did, check it out below.

WATCH:

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...