News

Watch: Biden Voter Gets Hilarious, Unwanted Gift at Gas Pump￼

Brick Tamland March 24, 2022 No Comments

We all know that gas prices are absolutely insane and out of control under Metamucil Joe’s administration and the elites in D.C. who continue to do nothing to help the average American.

Well, someone’s having a little fun with those Biden supporters and voters as well as the disaster filling up at the pump has become.

The hilarious sweatshirt says Joe Biden in big bold letters, and then in tiny little print says “touched me.”

This Biden voter didn’t find it as humorous as we did, check it out below.

WATCH:

@offensive.hoodies

♬ ElseParis – Mi Keila
0 0 votes
Article Rating

Brick Tamland

See author's posts

You Might Like

Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments