WATCH: Biden Supreme Court Pick Refuses to Define What a Woman is… ‘I’m Not a Biologist’

This is one of the damndest things we’ve ever seen, a Supreme Court Justice nominee refuses to name what a “woman” is. No, we’re serious.

While being questioned by Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn, a RINO herself, but none the less, she asked the right question here, the answer is not only appalling but ridiculous.

Joe Biden’s SCOTUS nominee literally refuses to name what defines a woman. It’s pretty simple really, she has breasts, a vagina, and she can bear children. She’s Mom in the household, unlike what the satanic and sadistic monsters of the mainstream media and Democrats try to tell you, that’s the definition of a woman.

SEN. BLACKBURN: “Can you provide a definition of the word ‘woman’?”

JUDGE JACKSON: “No, I can’t”

BLACKBURN: “You can’t?”

JUDGE JACKSON: “I’m not a biologist”

What should concern the hell out of you is this woman is already a federal judge. Frightening, isn’t it?

