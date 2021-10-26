WATCH: Biden Says ‘I Like Kids Better Than People’ Hugs Kids Maskless, While People Chant ‘F*** Joe Biden’

Last week President Biden was in Hartford, Connecticut, going massless and hugging children. It’s always amazing when they implement rules for thee, but not for me, isn’t it?

In this odd trip, Biden stated: “I like kids better than people.”

During Biden’s speech in Hartford, he mentioned telling folks about his preference for children.

When I talked to all your folks out on the playground, I joked that everybody knows I like kids better than people,” Biden said. “Fortunately they like me. That’s why maybe I like them.”

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard Biden’s creepy sentiments about children, like back when he said they enjoyed petting his blonde leg hair..

