WATCH: Biden Says He’s Shutting Down Coal Plants in Latest Moronic Remarks as Des Sen. Manchin Goes After White House Puppet

President Joe Biden did it again on Friday during a campaign stop in California. The president proudly declared that he would be closing coal plants across the country. And the foot in the mouth didn’t stop Biden from saying all the stuff none of the Democrats wanted him to say at this point, just four days before the midterm elections and with so many Americans being crushed by the economy.

President Biden told his California audience that coal plants were too expensive to operate and would be replaced by wind and solar power. He claimed, “No one was building new coal plants because they can’t rely on it.” Then Biden bragged about closing coal plants all across the country.

Biden stated, “So it’s going to become a wind generation. And all they’re doing is it’s going to save them a hell of a lot of money and using the same transmission line that they transmitted the coal-fired electric on, we’re going to be shutting these plants down all across America and having wind and solar power, also providing tax credits to help families buy energy efficient appliances.”

It didn’t take Senator Joe Manchin ((D-WVA) very long to rebuke the president’s statements as he commented early on Saturday morning, “President Biden’s comments are not only outrageous and divorced from reality, they ignore the sever economic pain the American people are feeling because of rising energy costs.”

Manchin further slammed Biden saying, “He doesn’t understand the need to have an all-in energy policy that would keep our nation totally energy independent and secure. Biden’s comments are the reason the American people are losing trust in his administration.”

Manchin also accused Biden of “politicizing the nation’s energy policies and argued that it would bring only higher prices and more pain for the American people.”

Continuing, Manchin stated, “Being cavalier about the loss of coal jobs for men and women in West Virginia and across the country who literally put their lives on the line to help build and power this country is offensive and disgusting. The president owes these incredible workers an immediate and public apology and it is time he learns alesson that his words matter and have consequences.”

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre quickly stepped in Saturday to clarify the President’s remarks shortly after Manchin’s comments about Biden, saying in a statement, “The President’s remarks yesterday on the coal industry have been twisted to suggest a meaning that was not intended; he regrets if anyone hearing these remarks took offense.”

BIDEN ON COAL:

"We're gonna be shutting these plants down all across America, and having wind and solar."

