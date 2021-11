In the latest gaffe from President Joe Biden, it appears he’s now forgotten his age. Biden says he’s looking forward to celebrating his birthday, except it’s from 20 years ago if you listen to him.

Over the weekend, the ever forgetful Biden said he’s looking forward to celebrating his “58th birthday.”

Biden will actually be turning 79 years old this weekend.

WATCH:

President Joe Biden says he is “58” years old. pic.twitter.com/nI2j522lZD — DC Capital 🇺🇸 (@WhoIsDCcapital) November 19, 2021

